RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024: Class 10 results declared, here's the direct link to check score

The Board of Secondary Education (BSER), Rajasthan declared the RBSE 10th Result 2024 on May 29, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results may visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Along with the Class 10 results, officials also shared information on the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and other information.

RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024: How to check on official website

Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Main exam result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 link.

Enter the login details as asked and click on submit.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

This year, 10,62,342 students appeared in the RBSE 10th final exam across the state. The RBSE Class 10, or Madhyamik CWSN examination, was conducted from March 7 to March 27, 2024, in a single shift- from 8.30 am to 12.45 pm.

RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result 2024 Live Updates