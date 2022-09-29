REET 2022 results declared at reetbser2022.in, check it here

REET 2022 results: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), on Thursday, September 29 announced Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers or REET 2022 results.

Candidates who took REET 2022 examination can check their results on the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan(reetbser22.com).

Steps to check REET 2022 results:

Visit the official website at reetbser22.com

Click the "REET result 2022" link available on the homepage

Key in login details and submit

Check REET results 2022 and take its print out too

The test had 2 levels – Level 1 for primary teacher posts and level 2 for secondary. Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) held the REET 2022 examination on July 23 and July 24, 2022.