REET 2022 results declared at reetbser2022.in, check it here

Published on Sep 29, 2022

REET 2022 results: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), on Thursday, September 29 announced Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers or REET 2022 results.

ByHT Education Desk

Candidates who took REET 2022 examination can check their results on the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan(reetbser22.com).

Direct link to check REET 2022 results

Steps to check REET 2022 results:

Visit the official website at reetbser22.com

Click the "REET result 2022" link available on the homepage

Key in login details and submit

Check REET results 2022 and take its print out too

The test had 2 levels – Level 1 for primary teacher posts and level 2 for secondary. Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) held the REET 2022 examination on July 23 and July 24, 2022.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
