REET Result 2022 declared at reetbser2022.in

Published on Sep 29, 2022 06:07 PM IST

REET Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the result of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022.

REET Result 2022: RBSE conducted the REET 2022 exam on July 23 and 24, 2022. The answer keys were released on August 18, 2022.(reetbser2022.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Candidates can now check and download their results from the official website reetbser2022.in.

RBSE conducted the REET 2022 exam on July 23 and 24, 2022. The answer keys were released on August 18, 2022.

Candidates can now access the final result by keying in their roll number and date of birth.

The REET exam 2022 was held for 2 levels. Level 1 was for primary teacher posts and level 2 was for secondary teachers posts.

Here’s how to check REET 2022 results:

Visit the official website reetbser2022.in

Click on the REET result 2022 link

Key in your roll number and date of birth and login

Your REET scorecard will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link to check. Click here.

