REET results 2021 declared at reetbser21.com, direct link and how to check
- REET results 2021: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), has declared the results for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 on Tuesday, November 2.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 10:11 AM IST
Candidates who have appeared for the REET 2021 exam can check their results from the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer (reetbser21.com).
Direct link to check REET results 2021
Steps to check REET results 2021:
Visit the official website at reetbser21.com
Click the "REET result 2021" link available on the homepage
Enter the login details and submit
Check REET results 2021 and take its print out too
REET 2021 is being held to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers in Rajasthan.
