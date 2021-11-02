Home / Education / Exam Results / REET results 2021 declared at reetbser21.com, direct link and how to check
REET results 2021 declared at reetbser21.com, direct link and how to check

Published on Nov 02, 2021 10:11 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

REET results 2021: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), has declared the results for Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 on Tuesday, November 2.

Candidates who have appeared for the REET 2021 exam can check their results from the official website of Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, Ajmer (reetbser21.com).

Direct link to check REET results 2021

Steps to check REET results 2021:

Visit the official website at reetbser21.com

Click the "REET result 2021" link available on the homepage

Enter the login details and submit

Check REET results 2021 and take its print out too

REET 2021 is being held to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers in Rajasthan.

Story Saved
Sign out