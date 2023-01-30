Home / Education / Exam Results / RPSC ARO model answer key out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check answer keys

RPSC ARO model answer key out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, check answer keys

exam results
Published on Jan 30, 2023

RPSC has released the model answer key for the Agriculture Research Officer exam.

ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan Public service commission (RPSC) has released the model answer key for the Agriculture Research Officer ( Agriculture Department) Scrutiny Examination 2022. The RPSC ARO model answer key is available on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC ARO exam was conducted from August 29 till August 30.

The RPSC ARO answer key has been released for Agriculture chemistry, Plant Pathology, Horticulture, and Entomology.

Candidates will be able to raise objections from February 1 to February 3, 2023, till 12 midnight. The objection fee per question is 100. Candidates can raise objections through SSO Portal.

Model Answer Key for A.R.O. - 2022 (GK and Agriculture Chemistry

 Model Answer Key for A.R.O. - 2022 (GK and Agronomy)

 Model Answer Key for A.R.O. - 2022 (GK and Plant Pathology)

Model Answer Key for A.R.O. - 2022 (GK and Horticulture)

 Model Answer Key for A.R.O. - 2022 (GK and Entomology)

RPSC ARO model answer key: Know how to check

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ARO answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key

Take the printout.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
