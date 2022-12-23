Home / Education / Exam Results / RRB Bangalore Group D Results 2022 declared at rrbbnc.gov.in, check here

RRB Bangalore Group D Results 2022 declared at rrbbnc.gov.in, check here

Published on Dec 23, 2022 12:56 PM IST

RRB Bangalore Group D Results 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the results on the official site of RRB Bangalore at rrbbnc.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Board has declared RRB Bangalore Group D Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Group D examination can check the results on the official site of RRB Bangalore at rrbbnc.gov.in.

The result was declared on December 23, 2022. All Candidates can also view their Percentile Score, Normalized Marks and Short-listing Status for PET by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth from December 23 to December 30, 2022.

The conduct of PET, Document Verification, Medical Examination and publishing of Panel for Level-1 posts shall be carried out by the Railway Recruitment Cells(RRCs) of the respective Zonal Railways. Accordingly all future communication on these forthcoming activities for the shortlisted candidates of RRB Bengaluru shall be sent to you by the Chairperson of RRC, South Western Railway whose official website address is https://www.rrchubli.in.

Direct link to check RRB Bangalore Group D Results 2022

RRB Bangalore Group D Results 2022: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of RRB Bangalore at rrbbnc.gov.in.
  • Click on RRB Bangalore Group D Results 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
