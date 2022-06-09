Home / Education / Exam Results / RRB NTPC CBT 2 result declared for level 6; Direct link, cut offs
  • RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result: Candidates who appeared in the exam can go to rrbcdg.gov.in and check their result.
RRB NTPC CBT 2 result declared for level 6; Direct link, cut offs(Rajkumar)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 09:13 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced result of the second stage computer based test – RRB NTPC CBT 2 – examination for pay level 6. Candidates who appeared in the exam can go to rrbcdg.gov.in to download it. Also read: RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards out for levels 2, 3 and 5

RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam for pay level 6 was held on May 9, 2022. 

Candidates who have cleared this round can now appear for the aptitude test. RRB has published roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates.

“Shortlisted Candidates will be advised to download the Exam City intimation slip through the official website of RRBs / SMS / Email. The e-call letter will be available for download four days prior to the Aptitude Test date,” an official statement said. 

The shortlist is based on merit in 2nd stage CBT and extant reservation rules. Total number of candidates shortlisted for appearing in Computer Based Aptitude test is eight times the Revised Vacancy notified on the official websites of RRBs on 22-01-2022 for the post of Station Master and Traffic Assistant," it further said. 

RRB NTPC CBT 2 result direct link

Cut-offs

Scorecard download link

rrb result rrb ntpc
