RSMSSB JE Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has declared RSMSSB JE Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Junior Engineer examination can check the result through the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination for JE for Civil Engineering was conducted on May 18, followed by the JE Electrical Engineering exam on May 19, and the JE Mechanical Engineering exam on May 20. There written exam was conducted in two shifts – 10 am to 12 pm and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Direct link to check result here

RSMSSB JE Result 2022: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of RSMSSB on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on RSMSSB JE Result 2022 link.

PDF file will open where candidates will have to check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 1,092 Junior Engineer vacancies. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RSMSSB.