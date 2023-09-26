SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 out at samsodisha.gov.in, here's direct link to check
Odisha releases round 2 seat allotment result for undergraduate admissions. Check on samsodisha.gov.in.
The Higher Education Department of Odisha has released the round 2 seat allotment result for degree (undergraduate, +3) admissions today, September 26. Candidates can check the second provisional merit list through the official website at samsodisha.gov.in. SAMS Odisha Degree Allotment Result 2023 live updates.
Candidates can submit the admission fee online from 1 pm of September 26 till 11:45 pm of September 28. Candidates have to report to the allotted college from September 27 to September 30.
Direct link to check SAMS Odisha degree Phase II merit list
SAMS Odisha degree 2nd allotment result 2023: How to check result
Visit the SAMS Odisha official website at www.samsodisha.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the + 3 admission page
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Next, click on the Phase II merit list link
Select your college type, district, college, stream, and subject
Check your allotment result
Take the printout for future reference.
