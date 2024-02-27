State Bank of India has declared SBI Apprentice Final Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Apprentice examination can check the final result through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Apprentice Final Result 2023 declared, direct link here (REUTERS)

The online examination was conducted on December 4, 7 and 23, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The online written test comprised of objective questions of 100 marks. The duration of the exam was 2 hours.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

SBI Apprentice Final Result 2023: How to check

To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on career link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on current opening.

Again a new page will open.

Click on SBI Apprentice Final Result 2023 link available on the page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on September 1, 2023 and ended on September 21, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 6160 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.