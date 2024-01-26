SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: Where, how to check Junior Associate preliminary results

State Bank of India will release SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 in due course of time. The Junior Associates preliminary results, when declared, will be available to candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: Where, how to check JA preliminary results (HT File)

The Clerk preliminary examination was conducted on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024 at various exam centres across the country.

All those candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: Where, how to check JA preliminary results

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers link available on the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to find Clerk recruitment link.

Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 link available on the page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify for the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. Main examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of February 2024.

This recruitment drive will fill up 8283 Junior Associate posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.