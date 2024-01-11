close_game
SBI PO Mains Result 2023 announced, know how to check

SBI PO Mains Result 2023 announced, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 11, 2024 12:25 PM IST

SBI PO Mains Result 2023 has been announced. The steps to check results is given here.

State Bank of India has announced SBI PO Mains Result 2023. All candidates who have appeared for Probationary Officer main examination can check the results through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Mains Result 2023 announced, know how to check (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The result is available on the website which can be checked by candidates by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check SBI PO Mains Result 2023

SBI PO Mains Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
  • Click on careers link and then click on current opening link.
  • A new page will open where SBI PO Mains 2023 result link will be available.
  • Click on the link and the PDF file will open.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have passed the main examination will be eligible to appear for the Psychometric test. As per the official notice, the psychometric test will be conducted from January 16 onwards and Group Exercise & Personal Interview (At LHO centres) will be conducted from January 21 onwards.

The main examination was conducted across the country at various exam centres on December 5 and 18, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation. The registration was done from September 7 to September 27, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

