State Bank of India has declared SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 on September 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for probationary officer preliminary examination can check the results through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link to check here

The Probationary Officers prelims examination was held across the country on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through this recruitment exam, a total of 541 Probationary Officer (500 regular and 41 backlog) vacancies will be filled. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.