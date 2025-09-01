Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 08:00 pm IST

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check results is given here. 

State Bank of India has declared SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 on September 1, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for probationary officer preliminary examination can check the results through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The Probationary Officers prelims examination was held across the country on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025.

Direct link to check SBI PO Prelims Result 2025

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through this recruitment exam, a total of 541 Probationary Officer (500 regular and 41 backlog) vacancies will be filled. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

