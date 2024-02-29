SSC CHSL 2023 final results out, direct link here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final results of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (SSC CHSL 2023). Candidates can check it on the new website of the commission, ssc.gov.in. The direct link has been provided below. SSC CHSL 2023 final results announced on ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL Final Result 2023

Result of the tier 1 examination was declared on September 27, wherein 17,495 candidates were shortlisted in list 1 and 1,307 in list 2. Additional tier 1 result was declared on December 12 in which 145 candidates had qualified for tier 2.

The tier 2 exam was held on November 2 and 10, and 14,548 candidates appeared for the typing test and 1,679 for the data entry speed test.

Option-cum-preference forms for candidates who appeared in tier 2 were released between February 13 and 18. A total of 11,467 candidates submitted their forms and were considered for further selection.

Now, the commission has prepared the merit list considering candidates' performance in sections 1 and 2 of the tier 2 examination, subject to their performance in section 3, which is qualifying in nature.

The commission has also announced category-wise cut-off marked of the examination.

Results of five debarred candidates have not been processed and that of six candidates have been kept withheld due to various reasons, the commission said. Their roll numbers have been mentioned in the notification.

“Post declaration of final result of the Examination, further process of Document Verification and appointment formalities of the shortlisted candidates will be undertaken by the Allocated Departments. If a candidate does not receive any correspondence from the concerned allocated User Department within a period of six months from declaration of the final result, he/she must communicate immediately thereafter with the concerned User Department. Further, the Commission will not, in any circumstances, entertain any correspondences regarding Document Verification/appointment formalities from the shortlisted candidates,” the commission said.

Detailed marks of the shortlisted and non-shortlisted candidates and the final answer keys will be published soon, it added.

Result notice here.