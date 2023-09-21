SSC Constable GD final marks released on ssc.nic.in, know how to check it

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded final marks of candidates who had appeared for the recruitment examination of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles 2022. SSC Constable GD final marks uploaded on ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

Candidates can now login to their dashboards and check it. Login credentials required are registration number and password.

Final results of the exam was announced on August 20 and now, marks of candidates have been announced.

“Candidates may check their invididual marks by using his/her Registration Number and Registered Password and clicking on Result/Marks link on the candidate dashboard. This facility will be available for a period from 20.09.2023 to 04.10.2023,” the commission said.

SSC announced results of the Computer Based Examination was declared on April 8 in which of 3,70,998 candidates were shortlisted for the PET/ PST.

The result of PET/ PST was announced on on June 30 except for Manipur . The DV/ DME and RME round was conducted by CRPF from July 17 to August 7.

This time, a total of 49,590 vacancies, not including those for Manipur, have been considered for allocation.

