SSC JE Paper 2 Exam 2019 result declared at ssc.nic.in, direct link

SSC JE Paper 2 Exam 2019 Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday declared the results of Paper-II of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019. The short-listed candidates need to appear for Document Verification.

Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their results on the SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

“Result of Paper-I of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 was declared on 01.03.2021. Based on the result of Paper-I of the said examination, 5,681 candidates (Civil: 4,750 and Electrical/Mechanical: 931) were qualified for appearing in Paper-II.,“ reads the official notice.

Direct link to check SSC JE 2018 results (civil)

Direct link to check SSC JE 2018 results (Electrical / Mechanical)

Document Verification will tentatively take place in the second half of December. The Admit Cards of appearing in Document Verification will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional Offices. Candidates, who are unable to download their admit cards, can contact the concerned Regional Offices.

The Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on SSC website on November 30. Candidates may check their individual’s marks

till December 19 by using Registration Number and Registered Password and thereafter clicking on Result/Marks link.