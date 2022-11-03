SSC JHT Paper I Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC JHT Paper I Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Paper I examination can check the results through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 for Paper I was conducted on October 1, 2022 in the computer based mode at various centres. A total of 3224 candidates have been shortlisted for appearing in Paper II. Candidates who have appeared for Paper I can check the results through the steps given below.

Direct link to check SSC JHT Paper I Result 2022

SSC JHT Paper I Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC JHT Paper I Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) of the aforesaid Examination is scheduled to be held on December 4, 2022. The admit card will be available to candidates on the official sites of regional websites. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.