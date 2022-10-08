Home / Education / Exam Results / SSC MTS & Havaldar tier 1 result 2022 out, 69160 candidates qualify for tier 2

SSC MTS & Havaldar tier 1 result 2022 out, 69160 candidates qualify for tier 2

Published on Oct 08, 2022 09:33 AM IST

SSC MTS & Havaldar tier 1 result 2022 has been declared on ssc.nic.in. A total of 44,590 MTS and 24,570 Havaldar aspirants have qualified for tier 2.

ByHT Education Desk

SSC MTS, Havaldar Tier 1 Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced results of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021. SSC MTS & Havaldar tier 1 result 2021 are now available on ssc.nic.in.

A total of 69,160 candidates have qualified for PET/PST and tier 2, of whom 44,590 are MTS and 24,570 are Havaldar aspirants. The commission has also announced state and category-wise cut-off marks for different states along with results.

How to check SSC MTS, Havaldar tier 1 result 2022

  1. Go to ssc.nic.in.
  2. Go to the result section.
  3. Click on the link for SSC MTS exam result 2021 tier 1 or SSC Havaldar exam result 2021 tier 1.
  4. Open the PDF file and check your result.

The tier 1 exam was held from July 5 to 26 in multiple shifts across the country.

Paper 2 or descriptive paper is tentatively scheduled for November 6. Admit cards for the exam will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional offices of the commission about a week before the date of examination.

Candidates' individual scorecards will be available on the commission's website from October 17 to November 6.

