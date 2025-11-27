SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2024 revised, direct link to check results here

Staff Selection Commission has released the revised SSC SI in the Delhi Police Final Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 can check the revised results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC building

As per the Commission, the final result, which was released on October 20, 2025, recommending a total of 5296 (455 Female + 4841 Male) candidates, had inconsistencies in the DV/DME/RME data provided by the nodal force, i.e. BSF. The Commission reviewed the matter and based on that, the discrepancies have been rectified.

The Commission has now revised the final result of SubInspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024, recommending candidates over and above the vacancies reported so that no genuinely recommended candidate in the original result gets disqualified.

Based on the said review, the following changes have been effected in the result initially declared by the Commission on 20.10.2025:-

i. 76 candidates who were not allocated in the original result but are allocated in the revised result. (List-1)

ii. 12 candidates who were allocated in the original result but are not allocated in the revised result due to their not meeting eligibility conditions of the notice of the Examination. (List-2)

iii. 178 candidates whose earlier allocation/ status has changed in the revised result. (List 3 containing 177 candidates excluding withheld candidate).

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Result 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on result link.

4. A new PDF file will open where candidates will be able to check the roll numbers.

5. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

