Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday said that SSLC exam results will be declared on April 23. SSLC exam results will be declared on April 23: Karnataka minister

He also said that, as per court orders, students will be awarded marks instead of grades for third language papers this year.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate examinations were held between March 18 and April 2.

"Tomorrow at noon, SSLC exam results will be announced. I had earlier said April 24 as the tentative date, but we are announcing them a day in advance," Bangarappa told reporters here after meeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Asked whether students would be awarded marks or grades for the third language paper, he said, "We will have to follow the court order this time. Further details will follow."

Stating that he had brought certain matters related to the results to the CM's notice, the minister said, "He is very happy with the results. He has given us some directions. Officials were also present, and the Advocate General was present as the matter involved court directions. We have taken everything into account in the interest of students."

When asked whether grace marks would be given since students may not have taken the third language paper seriously following the announcement that it would be graded, he said, "Answers will be given during the results tomorrow."

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the state government's petition seeking review of its April 15 order directing authorities to evaluate the SSLC examination as per existing rules.

The court had on April 15 directed authorities to conduct valuation of the SSLC examination as per existing rules, noting that the notification had already been issued for the 2025–26 academic year.

The HC directive effectively meant awarding marks, not grades, for third language papers in the SSLC examination, as announced by the government.

The order was issued while hearing a petition filed by three students who appeared for the SSLC exam.

The petition followed the minister's announcement on March 27 that, starting this academic year, the government would replace marks with a grading system for the third language in SSLC, which would not affect overall results. However, this announcement was made before the third language examination.

The minister had said that until now, SSLC exams carried a total of 625 marks, including 100 marks for the third language. With the change, the total would be reduced to 525 marks.

Noting that Hindi is not the only language taught as a third language in the state, the minister had said, "But Hindi is the most commonly taught third language."

He had also said that most students fail this subject, adding that the decision aimed to ease the burden amid complaints that Kannada-speaking students find it difficult to read and write Hindi. Kannada activists had also made similar demands.

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