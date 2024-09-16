The Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, SSUHS, has declared the results of the General Nursing and Midwifery Entrance Examination (GNMEE) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results on the official website at ssuhs.in. SSUHS GNMEE Results 2024 declared at ssuhs.in, steps to check and other details here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To download the results, candidates need to enter their details such as their Login ID and Password.

Notably, the SSUHS conducted the General Nursing and Midwifery Entrance Examination on August 11, 2024.

SSUHS GNM RESULTS 2024: Here’s how to download scorecard

Candidates who can go through the steps mentioned below to check the results on the official website:

Visit the official website at ssuhs.in

On the home page, click on SSUHS GNM Result 2024 link.

Enter the credentials to log in and click on submit.

The SSUHS GNM Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen

Check the SSUHS GNM Result 2024.

Download and keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates must ensure to verify the following details on the scorecard:

Name of Candidate

Roll Number

Total marks secured

Percentage

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.