Anna University will release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 result on tancet.annauniv.edu. Once the result is out, candidates can check their percentile, rank, etc., using their email address and password. Following the declaration of the result, the scorecard can be downloaded from May 7, 2025, to June 6, 2025. TANCET Result 2025: Where, how to check results when announced

How to check TANCET 2025 Result:

The TANCET 2025 Result can be checked following below steps:

Visit the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu. Click on the TANCET Result 2025 link, on the home page. Enter your email ID and password to login. View and download the result. Keep a printout for future reference.

AIIMS NORCET 8 result for stage 1 out, link to check roll number-wise results at aiimsexams.ac.in

The TANCET MCA exam was held on March 22 forenoon and the MBA exam held on March 22 afternoon in offline mode. Whereas the online application process began on January 24 and ended on February 21, 2025.

The TANCET exam is conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) degree programmes offered at Anna University departments, constituent colleges, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges and self-financing colleges (including stand-alone institutions) in Tamil Nadu.

UPSC result: Jhajjar's Aditya Vikram Agarwal gets 9th rank, nine other Haryana candidates in AIR list

Once the results of the TANCET exam are announced, selected candidates will apply for online TANCET counselling, which will be hosted on the same website. Candidates can apply to different colleges based on their score card and obtained ranks in the examination.

Last year, the result was announced on March 28, 2024, this year it is expected to be out soon. A total of 33,093 candidates registered for the TANCET 2025 exam across MBA and MCA courses. Specifically, 22,806 candidates applied for MBA, while 10,287 applied for MCA.

AP SSC Results 2025: Girls outsmart boys in BSEAP Class 10 exams, Parvathipuram Manyam is top performing district

For regular updates candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.