Madras University UG, PG November result 2018 : Madras University on Monday declared the Undergraduate, Postgraduate professional degree examinations result.(HT file)
TISSNET Result 2021 to be declared tomorrow on tiss.edu, here’s how to check

TISSNET Result 2021 to release on March 25, 2021. Candidates can check the result through the official site of TISS on tiss.edu.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Papri Chanda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 02:13 PM IST

The Tata Institute of Social Science will declare TISSNET Result 2021 on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the TISS National Entrance Test can check their result through the official site of TISS at tiss.edu. Earlier, the result was scheduled to release on March 19, which was later postponed.

The examination was conducted on February 20, 2021, at designated examination centres across the nation in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. To download the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

TISSNET Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of TISS at tiss.edu.

• Click on TISSNET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login credentials including the application number and password.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final result will comprise a scorecard mentioning the marks secured by the candidate in all the stages. The result will be framed after considering the performances of the appeared candidates in the entrance test, programme aptitude test and interview. The interview schedule and other details would be released by the Institute soon.


exam result tissnet

Story Saved
