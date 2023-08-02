Home / Education / Exam Results / TNEA round 1 provisional allotment list 2023 released at tneaonline.org

TNEA round 1 provisional allotment list 2023 released at tneaonline.org

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 02, 2023 06:30 PM IST

Tamil Nadu engineering admission (TNEA) 2023 provisional allotment list released, candidates must report by Aug 6.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu engineering admission (TNEA 2023) provisional allotment list 2023. Candidates can check the TNEA 2023 provisional allotment list through the official website at tneaonline.org.

TNEA round 1 provisional allotment list 2023 released at tneaonline.org
TNEA round 1 provisional allotment list 2023 released at tneaonline.org

Candidates can download the provisional allotment list by logging in to their account. Candidates have to report to the respective college on or before August 6, 2023.

Direct link to download TNEA 2023 provisional allotment list

"Provisional allotment has been released for first round candidates those who had confirmed their tentative allotment with "I accept and confirm the current allotment" option,we request you to login and download the provisional allotment order and report to the respective college on or before 06-08-2023. Those who had opted "I accept the current allotment and opt for the upward movement. If allotted in upward movement, I confirm." , we request you to login and download the tentative allotment order and visit the TFC that you had selected during tentative confirmation with all the required certificates on or before 06-08-2023, all other students who confirmed the tentative allotment request you to wait until 09-08-2023", reads the official website.

TNEA Provisional allotment 2023: Know how to download

Visit the TNEA official website at tneaonline.org 2023.

On the homepage, click on the login tab

Key in your login details

Submit the login credentials entered.

TNEA provisional allotment card 2023 will be displayed.

Download and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out