The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu has released the Tamil Nadu engineering admission (TNEA 2023) provisional allotment list 2023. Candidates can check the TNEA 2023 provisional allotment list through the official website at tneaonline.org. TNEA round 1 provisional allotment list 2023 released at tneaonline.org

Candidates can download the provisional allotment list by logging in to their account. Candidates have to report to the respective college on or before August 6, 2023.

"Provisional allotment has been released for first round candidates those who had confirmed their tentative allotment with "I accept and confirm the current allotment" option,we request you to login and download the provisional allotment order and report to the respective college on or before 06-08-2023. Those who had opted "I accept the current allotment and opt for the upward movement. If allotted in upward movement, I confirm." , we request you to login and download the tentative allotment order and visit the TFC that you had selected during tentative confirmation with all the required certificates on or before 06-08-2023, all other students who confirmed the tentative allotment request you to wait until 09-08-2023", reads the official website.

TNEA Provisional allotment 2023: Know how to download

Visit the TNEA official website at tneaonline.org 2023.

On the homepage, click on the login tab

Key in your login details

Submit the login credentials entered.

TNEA provisional allotment card 2023 will be displayed.

Download and take print for future reference.