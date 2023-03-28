Home / Education / Exam Results / TNTET Result 2022 for Paper II out at trb.tn.nic.in, know how to check

TNTET Result 2022 for Paper II out at trb.tn.nic.in, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 28, 2023 06:14 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) – Paper-II-2022 final answer key released at trb.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released Paper-II-2022 final answer key. Candidates who took the examination can download the admit card from the official website at trb.tn.nic.in.

TNTET Result 2022 for Paper II out at trb.tn.nic.in
TNTET Result 2022 for Paper II out at trb.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper-II for the year 2022 from February 3 to February 15 in 23 sessions. 2,54,224 candidates attended this CBT Examination. The Board released the tentative key answers on February 22 Objections or representations regarding the published key received from the candidates from February 22 to February 25 till 05:30 pm.

Here's the direct link to check the result

TNTET Paper II results: Know how to check

Visit the official website at trb.tn.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link “Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) – Paper-II-2022”

Key in your Login details

Enter your User ID and password

Click Dashboard

Click here to download score card.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu
tamil nadu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out