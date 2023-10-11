News / Education / Exam Results / TNTEU BEd, MEd result 2023 announced, here's how students can get it

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 11, 2023 10:28 AM IST

TNTEU BEd MEd result 2023: Students can not check it on the website tnteu.ac.in. They have to get it from their colleges.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) has announced BEd/BEd(Spl.Edn.) and MEd/MEd(Spl.Edn.) semester and non-semester degree examination results. As per notices issued on the official website of the university, tnteu.ac.in, colleges affiliated to the university can download results of their students using their login credentials.

TNTEU announces BEd, MEd semester exam results (tnteu.ac.in)
This means students can not access their results directly on the university website. They have to collect it from their respective colleges.

“The Principals of the Colleges are requested to download the result galley by using the user name and password already provided. The College login link is available on the University website,” reads an official statement on TNTEU BEd, MEd August result 2023.

The university further informed that it will not send hard copies of results to colleges separately.

In a separate notice, TNDEU said that principals of affiliated colleges can send their result queries to the email ID tnturesultquery@gmail.com.

On receipt of enquiries, necessary action will be taken at the earliest, it added.

For more information, students and colleges can visit the university website, tnteu.ac.in.

