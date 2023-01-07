TPSC Miscellaneous prelims result 2022 out at tpsc.tripura.gov.in, get link here
TPSC has released the preliminary exam results for the Miscellaneous posts at tpsc.tripura.gov.in.
The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has released the preliminary exam results for the Miscellaneous positions. The result merit list is available to download on the official tpsc.tripura.gov.in website.
TPSC Miscellaneous prelims exam was conducted on December 6, 2022. The candidates who have qualified for the preliminary examination are eligible for the main examination which is scheduled to held on March 19, 2023.
Direct link to check Result of Preliminary Examination for recruitment to the Miscellaneous Posts(Advt. No.06/2021)
TPSC Miscellaneous results 2022:Know how to check
Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Miscellaneous result link
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check your roll number
Download and take the printout for future reference.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics