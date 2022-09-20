Home / Education / Exam Results / TS CPGET result 2022 releasing today at cpget.tsche.ac.in

TS CPGET result 2022 releasing today at cpget.tsche.ac.in

Published on Sep 20, 2022 01:45 PM IST

TS CPGET 2022 result releasing on September 20 at cpget.tsche.ac.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Osmania University, Hyderabad (OU) will announce the result of the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2022 on September 20. The result will be available on the official website at cpget.tsche.ac.in.

“TS CPGET-2022 results will be released on 20-09-2022 by Prof. R. Libadri, Charmin, TSCHE” reads the official website of TSCHE.

TS CPGET 2022 Result: Know how to check

Visit the official website cpget.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, look for the CPGET 2022 rank card

Key in your credentials and log in

Submit and download the rank card

Take a printout of the CPGET 2022 rank card for further reference.

A state level Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) – 2022 is conducted by Osmania University for admissions into various P.G (M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, etc;) courses, P.G. Diploma courses and 5 years Integrated Programmes ( M.A., M.Sc., M.B.A) offered by Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities for the Academic year 2022-2023.

