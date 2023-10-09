News / Education / Exam Results / TS EdCET seat allotment 2023 for phase 1 declared at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in, here's direct link to check

TS EdCET seat allotment 2023 for phase 1 declared at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 09, 2023 04:23 PM IST

TS EdCET 2023 seat allotment result declared by TSCHE

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the seat allotment result for the first phase of TS EdCET counselling 2023 on October 9. Candidates can check the TS EdCET 2023 seat allotment result for two years B.Ed. course through the official website at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Direct link to check TS EdCET 2023 phase I seat allotment list

Candidates have to report to concerned colleges for verification of Original Certificates along with a Tuition Fee payment challan from October 10 to October 13. The classes will commence on October 30.

TS EdCET seat allotment 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official websites at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the provisional allotment list for Phase I

Enter the hall ticket number and rank

Click on the submit button

Download the allotment letter and take a printout for future reference.

