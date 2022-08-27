TS ICET Result 2022 declared at icet.tsche.ac.in

The Results of Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 has been announced today, August 22. Candidates who took the TS ICET 2022 examination can check the result on the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in. For updates follow the TS ICET 2022 live blog.

Candidates can check their TS ICET 2022 result through log in credentials. The TS ICET 2022 examination was conducted on July 27 and July 28, 2022. The examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link here

TS ICET Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS ICET 2022 Result link will be displayed on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

