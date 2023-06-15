Osmania University, Hyderabad will declare TS LAWCET 2023 results on June 15, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2023 (TS LAWCET-2023) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test - 2023 (TS PGLCET-2023) can check the results through the official site of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. TS LAWCET 2023 Results releasing today at lawcet.tsche.ac.in, here’s how to check

The results will be released at 4 pm today. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TS LAWCET 2023 Results: How to check

Visit the official site of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS LAWCET 2023 Results link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination was conducted on May 25, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on May 29 and the last date to raise objections against the answer key was till May 31, 2023.

The final answer key is awaited. Candidates can expect it by today on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS LAWCET.