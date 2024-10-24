Osmania University, Telangana will release TS SET Result 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Telangana State Eligibility Test can check the results through the official website of TG SET at telanganaset.org when released. TS SET Result 2024 awaited: Where, how to check TG SET scorecards

The examination was conducted on September 10, 11, 12, and 13, 2024. The TS-SET examination was held in General Studies and 29 subjects in CBT mode in 10 old districts of Telangana.

SSC CPO 2024 final answer key, marks out for Paper I at ssc.gov.in, link here

The test consisted of two papers. Paper I had 50 objective-type compulsory questions, each carrying 2 marks, and Paper II had 100 objective-type compulsory questions, each carrying 2 marks, based on the subject selected by the candidate.

The provisional answer key was released on September 24 and the objection window was closed on September 26, 2024.

Also Read: AIBE 19 registration ends on October 25 at allindiabarexamination.com, direct link to apply here

TS SET Result 2024: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the test can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TG SET at telanganaset.org.

Click on TS SET Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Once done, click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TS SET result will only be available on the website. The candidate will not be individually intimated about their result.

Check This: OPSC OCS Prelims 2023: Odisha Civil Services exam postponed due to cyclone DANA

The official brochure reads, “The Eligibility for Assistant Professor will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of SET in aggregate. The candidates who qualify the Test for eligibility for Assistant Professor will be governed by the rules and regulations for recruitment of Assistant Professor of the concerned Universities/Colleges/State Government, as the case may be.”