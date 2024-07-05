Telangana Public Service Commission will release TSPSC Group 1 Result 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Group 1 examination across the state can check the results when released on the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC Group 1 Result 2024 awaited: Where, how to check prelims results

The preliminary examination was conducted on June 9, 2024 in 897 Centres across 31 Districts of Telangana State. The exam was conducted in single shift- from 10.30 am to 1 pm. A total Number of 403667 online applications were received from candidates and Hall Tickets were generated for 403645 candidates. A total of 302172 candidates have appeared for the examination. The attendance recorded was 74.86%.

The OMR answer sheets was available for download on the individual logins from June 24, 2024 onwards.

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

TSPSC Group 1 Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Click on TSPSC Group 1 Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who qualify the prelims examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be conducted from October 21, 2024, onwards. It will consist of seven papers and be descriptive in nature. The Commission reserves the right to conduct the Main Examination either through Digital mode of question paper display or Conventional hard copy based question paper.

This recruitment drive will fill up 563 posts in the organisation. The registration process was started on February 23 and ended on March 14, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSPSC.