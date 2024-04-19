UP Board Result 2024: Class 10th, 12th results to be declared tomorrow, details inside

Uttar Pradesh Board will declare the results of its High School and Intermediate Examination 2024 at 2.00 pm on April 19, 2024. With this, the wait of more than 55 lakh students who had registered for these examinations will finally end. The results can be seen on the UP Board's official website— upmsp.edu.in and NIC's website upresults.nic.in(Handout)

Director (Secondary Education) and Chairman of UP Board Mahendra Dev and Secretary Dibyakant Shukla will declare the results from the board headquarters in Prayagraj at 2 pm, informed board officials.

In the UP Board’s examination held from February 22 to March 9, a total of 3,24,008 candidates including 1,84,986 students of high school and 1,39,022 students of intermediate had remained absent.

Steps to check the results:

• Go to the official website upmsp.edu.in

• On the homepage find the link to check UP Board Result 2024.’

• You will be redirected to new page.

• Enter your credentials on the login page and submit.

• After viewing your results, download and print a copy for future reference.