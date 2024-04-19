 UP Board Result 2024: Class 10th, 12th results to be declared tomorrow, details inside - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP Board Result 2024: Class 10th, 12th results to be declared tomorrow, details inside

ByK Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
Apr 19, 2024 08:36 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Board will declare the results of its High School and Intermediate Examination 2024 at 2.00 pm on April 19, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh Board will declare the results of its High School and Intermediate Examination 2024 at 2.00 pm on April 19, 2024. With this, the wait of more than 55 lakh students who had registered for these examinations will finally end.

The results can be seen on the UP Board's official website— upmsp.edu.in and NIC's website upresults.nic.in(Handout)
The results can be seen on the UP Board's official website— upmsp.edu.in and NIC's website upresults.nic.in(Handout)

Director (Secondary Education) and Chairman of UP Board Mahendra Dev and Secretary Dibyakant Shukla will declare the results from the board headquarters in Prayagraj at 2 pm, informed board officials.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The results can be seen on the UP Board's official website— upmsp.edu.in and NIC's website upresults.nic.in, informed UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla while confirming the development.

In the UP Board’s examination held from February 22 to March 9, a total of 3,24,008 candidates including 1,84,986 students of high school and 1,39,022 students of intermediate had remained absent.

Steps to check the results:

• Go to the official website upmsp.edu.in

• On the homepage find the link to check UP Board Result 2024.’

• You will be redirected to new page.

• Enter your credentials on the login page and submit.

• After viewing your results, download and print a copy for future reference.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    K Sandeep Kumar

    K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / UP Board Result 2024: Class 10th, 12th results to be declared tomorrow, details inside
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On