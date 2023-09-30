UP DElEd 2023 1st phase 2nd Round seat allotment result released at updeled.gov.in
Seat allotment result for UP DElEd phase 1 round three released today. Candidates can check at updeled.gov.in.
The Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh has released the seat allotment result for UP DElEd phase 1 round three seat allotment results today, September 30. Candidates can check the UP DElEd 2023 phase 1 round three allotment result at updeled.gov.in. Candidates can check the allotment result using their login credentials.
In the third round of seat allotment results for UP DElEd phase 1 a total of 29890 candidates have filled choices and a total of 28517 candidates have alloted seats. A total of 1373 candidates have been rejected.
After the third round of UP DElEd phase, 1 a total of 9089 candidates have been allotted seats for the district institutes of education and training (DIETs) and 5172 candidates have been allotted seats for Private colleges.
Here's the direct link to check seat allotment result
UP DElEd 2023 1st phase round 3 seat allotment result: Know how to check
Visit the official website at updeled.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the allotment result link
Key in your login details
Check the UP DElEd seat allocation result
Take a printout for future reference.
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here
- Topics
- Uttar Pradesh
- Seat Allotment