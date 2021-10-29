Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC civil services prelims results 2021 declared, direct link to check
UPSC civil services prelims results 2021 declared, direct link to check

  • UPSC civil services prelims results 2021: UPSC announces the results of Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2021. Here's how to check.
UPSC civil services prelims results 2021: Candidates can check their UPSC prelims results from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.(upsc.gov.in)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 08:48 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

UPSC civil services prelims results 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday, October 29 declared the result of Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2021 on its official website. Those, who appeared for the UPSC Prelims exam 2021 on October 10, can check their results from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Direct link to check UPSC Civil services preliminary exam 2021 results

How to check UPSC Civil services preliminary exam 2021 results:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Under under 'What's New' section, click on relevant "UPSC Civil services preliminary exam 2021 results' link available on the homepage.

The PDF page carrying names and roll numbers of successful candidates will appear.

Check your name and roll number.

Download the page and take its print out.

Candidates who have qualified in this exam are eligible to appear in the UPSC civil services main examination. 

Note: Visit the official website of UPSC regularly for latest news and updates on the civil services 2021 examination.

