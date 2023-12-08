UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, here's how to check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the result for Civil Services mains result 2023 on December 8. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check results at the official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CSE Mains Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in,

The Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 held by the Union Public Service Commission from September 15, 2023 to September 24, 2023.

“On the basis of the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 held by the Union Public Service Commission from 15th September 2023 to 24th September 2023, the candidates with the Roll Numbers and Name, as given below, have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’)”, reads the official notification.

Qualified candidates' personality tests (interviews) will take place at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069; the dates will be announced in due course. The candidates' eSummon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) will be accessible for download from the Commission's website.

UPSC Mains Result 2023: How to check civil services results

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Mains Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Direct link to check UPSC Main result 2023: