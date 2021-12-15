UPSC NDA and NA II Results 2021 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check

UPSC NDA and NA II Results 2021: The Union Service Public Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday, December 15 declared the written results of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II) 2021 on its official website.

The NDA and NA Examination (II) 2021 was conducted by the UPSC on November 14, 2021. The candidates who have cleared the exam are qualified to appear for the interview round by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence, National Defence Academy for the academic session starting July 2, 2022.

Candidates can check the results through the following process:

1. Visit the official UPSC website- https://upsc.gov.in/

2. Click ‘What is New’ on the Homepage

3. Click ‘Written Results: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2021’ Link

4. The Redirected page will display a link

5. Click on the link to check the results

6. Download and print a copy for future reference

The marksheets of candidates will be displayed on the website within 15 days of publishing of the final results. Candidates are requested to keep checking www.upsc.gov.in for more updates.