UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Declared: How to check scores at upsssc.gov.in

exam results
Published on Jan 25, 2023 05:40 PM IST

UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Declared. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check scores at upsssc.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has declared UPSSSC PET Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Preliminary Eligibility Test can check the results on the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

The result will remain visible till January 24, 2024. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. Check result here

UPSSSC PET Result 2022 Declared: How to check scores

  • Visit the official site of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSSSC PET Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was conducted on October 15 and 16, 2022 in two shifts. The revised answer key was released on January 10, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on December 13, 2022. The objection window was opened till December 22, 2022.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
