WBJEE 2023: West Bengal JEE result declared

ByHT Education Desk
May 26, 2023 03:11 PM IST

WBJEE 2023 results announced at wbjeeb.nic.in.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board announced WBJEE Result 2023 on May 26, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2023 (WBJEE 2023) can check the results on the official site of WBJEE at wbjee.nic.in. Candidates can download the WBJEE 2023 rank card from 4 pm. WBJEE Result 2023 Live.

WBJEE was held on April 30, 2023, for admission to degree programmes in engineering, technology, architecture, and pharmacy in the State of West Bengal. The WBJEE 2023 answer key was released on May 25.

WBJEE Results: How to check

Visit the official site of WBJEE at wbjee.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2023 Result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

