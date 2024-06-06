WBJEE Result 2024 releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in, here’s how to check rank cards

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will release WBJEE Result 2024 on June 6, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can check the results through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE Result 2024 releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in, here’s how to check

The WBJEE Results will be announced via press conference at 2.30 pm today, June 6. The rank cards can be downloaded by the appeared candidates from 4 pm onwards.

The official notice reads, “The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2024 (WBJEE2024) for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal will be published on 06-06-2024(Thursday). In this regard a Press Conference will be arranged at 2.30 p.m. Downloadable ‘Rank Cards’ will be available in Board’s websites at www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in from 4.00 pm onwards.”

WBJEE Result 2024: How to check

To check the rank cards and download it, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE Result 2024 rank card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the WBJEE examination was held on Sunday, April 28, 2024. The exam was conducted in two shifts – paper 1 (Mathematics) was held from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) was held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The WBJEE provisional answer key was released on May 6 and the objection window was closed May 9, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.