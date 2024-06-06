WBJEE Result 2024: Kingshuk Patra tops West Bengal JEE results, details inside

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has announced WBJEE Result 2024. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination results were announced at the press conference conducted by the Board officials. WBJEE Result 2024 Live Updates WBJEE Result 2024: West Bengal JEE results declared, toppers list & other details (Hindustan Times)

The West Bengal JEE rank card will be available to candidates at 4 pm and can be downloaded through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination result rank card will also be available at wbjeeb.in.

Kingshuk Patra, a student of Bankura District School, became the first in the state joint. Subhdeep Pal came second. He is a student of Kalyani University Experimental High School. Third is Bivaswan Biswas. He is a student of Vishal Moro School in Krishnanagar.

All the appeared candidates can download the rank card from the official website with their login credentials. To check the rank cards and download it, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE Result 2024 rank card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

WBJEE examination was conducted on April 28, 2024 at various exam centres across the state. The eamination was held in two shifts- paper 1 (Mathematics) was held from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) was held from 2 pm to 4 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.