 WBJEE Result 2024: West Bengal JEE results declared - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi
WBJEE Result 2024: West Bengal JEE results declared

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 06, 2024 03:04 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has declared the WBJEE 2024 results on June 6, 2024, as per HT Bangla. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Officials declared the results at a press conference where information on who topped the exam this year and other details were also shared. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Officials declared the results at a press conference where information on who topped the exam this year and other details were also shared.

WBJEE 2024 was conducted across the state on April 28, 2024. The exam was conducted in two shifts – paper 1 (Mathematics) was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) was held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The WBJEE provisional answer key was released on May 6 and the objection window was closed on May 9, 2024.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2024 is conducted for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal.

Candidates who have appeared for WBJEE 2024 can check their scores by following the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check WBJEE 2024 results:

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in

Find the link to check the score on the home page of the official website and click it

A new page will pop up where candidate can furnish their login details like registration number, etc

Once the login details are submitted, candidate can view their result on the screen

Verify details on the screen and save it

Download the page and take a printout for further needs

For more information visit the official website.

WBJEE 2024 results LIVE updates

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / WBJEE Result 2024: West Bengal JEE results declared
