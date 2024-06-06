WBJEE Result 2024: West Bengal JEE results declared
Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has declared the WBJEE 2024 results on June 6, 2024, as per HT Bangla.

Officials declared the results at a press conference where information on who topped the exam this year and other details were also shared.
Officials declared the results at a press conference where information on who topped the exam this year and other details were also shared.
WBJEE 2024 was conducted across the state on April 28, 2024. The exam was conducted in two shifts – paper 1 (Mathematics) was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and paper 2 (Physics, Chemistry) was held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The WBJEE provisional answer key was released on May 6 and the objection window was closed on May 9, 2024.
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2024 is conducted for admission into Engineering / Technology / Architecture / Pharmacy Degree Courses in Universities / Colleges in West Bengal.
Candidates who have appeared for WBJEE 2024 can check their scores by following the below mentioned steps.
Steps to check WBJEE 2024 results:
Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in
Find the link to check the score on the home page of the official website and click it
A new page will pop up where candidate can furnish their login details like registration number, etc
Once the login details are submitted, candidate can view their result on the screen
Verify details on the screen and save it
Download the page and take a printout for further needs
For more information visit the official website.
