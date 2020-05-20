Expand online education during lockdown, Nitish asks officials

education

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday asserted that there is a need to expand online education system as institutes of the state are closed for around two months because of the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Kumar directed the officials concerned to show e- content to students through Doordarshan Bihar and take measures to increase the time slot on the channel for providing class-wise education to all students, according to an official release.

The education department should also develop e-content for classes I to V on the lines of classes VI to XII and post syllabus of various classes on the website for helping students in their studies, the chief minister said in a meeting.

The meeting was held to discuss how the state can benefit from the Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package.

Kumar directed the officials concerned to get ration cards of all the eligible families prepared at the earliest and also ensure that they are linked with Aadhaar, as it would help them get the benefits under the ‘One nation, one card’ scheme.

He said the Centre is going to adopt the Bihar model reform measures in the energy sector, he said.

The Urban Development and Housing Department should take steps for providing cheaper housing to poor people living in urban areas, Kumar said.

He also issued orders to make a survey on the street vendors of the state so that they can be given the benefits of different schemes, he said.