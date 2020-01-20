e-paper
Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Extra-curricular activities needn't be glamour driven, says PM Modi

Extra-curricular activities needn’t be glamour driven, says PM Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Modi encouraged students to have a ‘gadget-free’ hour every day. Read on to know more..

education Updated: Jan 20, 2020 13:12 IST
Asian News International
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday underscored the importance of extra-curricular activities for students, but at the same time cautioned the parents to not let the passion of students become a mere “fashion statement” for them, remarking “extra-curricular activities needn’t be glamour-driven”

“Not pursuing co-curricular activities can make a person like a robot. Yes, this would require better time management. Today opportunities are many and I hope youngsters make use of them,” Modi told students during ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ event

“What is not good is when the passion of the children becomes fashion statements for parents. Extra-curricular activities needn’t be glamour driven. Let each child pursue what he or she likes,’ he said.

The Prime Minister was responding to questions by students on the importance of extra-curricular activities “I want to tell the students to take time out -- however brief -- every day to pursue an extra-curricular activity.”

PM Modi encouraged students to have a ‘gadget-free’ hour every day

“These days there is a common sight: Four members of a family are seated but each of them is on the phone. Can we think of a technology-free hour? Or, mark a space where no technology is permitted. This way, we won’t get distracted by technology. The Prime Minister told students to take a certain time out every day to pursue an extra-curricular activity,” Modi said.

The third edition of Prime Minister’s interaction programme with school students ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ is being held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Around 2,000 students are participating from all over India in the programme.

