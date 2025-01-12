Planning to study nursing abroad in 2025? Don't miss out on checking these five best universities of the world

The late English poet and scholar Margaret Harvey had once said, “When a person decides to become a nurse, they make the most important decision of their lives. They choose to dedicate themselves to the care of others.” Truly so, nursing as a profession has profound importance in healthcare systems across the world. Check the world's 5 best institutes for nursing studies as per QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. (Unsplash)

Be it saving lives or patient care, medical facilities and even schools thoroughly depend on well-trained nurses for their ability to care for patients or individuals in need of medical assistance. Besides, nursing is also considered a rewarding career path by those who opted to choose this professional line.

If you too want to explore nursing as a career and want to pursue a well-recognised degree from an institution abroad this year, consider taking a look at these top 5 global institutes that have been ranked highly among its peers across the world in the latest edition of QS World University Rankings by Subject.

The top 5 institutions of the world for nursing are as follows:

1. University of Pennsylvania

Located in Philadelphia, United States, the University of Pennsylvania is ranked number one institute for nursing courses. The institute has an overall score of 97.7.

2. King's College London

King's College London comes second in the list of world's best institute for nursing studies. With a ranking of 2, King's College London has an overall score of 97.2.

3. Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University is situated in Baltimore, United States and is ranked the third best institute for nursing studies. The overall score of the institute is 92.8.

4. University of Washington

Located in Seattle, United States, the University of Washington comes fourth in the list of globally best institutes for nursing. The overall score of the University of Washington is 91.6.

5. University of Toronto

Finally, in the fifth spot for best institutes for nursing is the University of Toronto. Ranked 5th globally in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, the University of Toronto has an overall score of 89.9.

