Final exams of UG, PG courses in Madhya Pradesh to be held at examinees’ home

education

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 08:27 IST

Examinations of students of final year graduation and the 4th semester of post- graduation across the state will now be held offline but the students will be able to write their examinations at their home itself and submit the answer-sheets at the nearest collection centres, as per an announcement made by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday evening.

Earlier, the state government had announced that such students would be granted general promotion in view of the Covid situation and those students who wished to improve their marks could write their examinations later. However, the technical problem the students and universities across the state faced due to the previous announcement was absence of any such provision of general promotion in MP Universities Act. Hence, the degrees, thus obtained, could have been subjected to a legal scrutiny anytime and there was a possibility of University Grants Commission (UGC) not recognising such degrees as valid ones, as per officials from higher education department.

There are as many as 5.71 lakh students who are supposed to write their final year graduation and 4th semester post graduation examinations. The university examinations will now be conducted in the month of September and results will be declared in October, as per official information.

An official release from the state government on Monday evening stated, “Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that examinations of students of final year graduation and the 4th semester of post graduation will be conducted by open book system at their home itself to protect them from infection of corona ensuring physical distancing.”

Stating the reason behind the change in the decision the CM made it clear that ‘questions are always raised on their final degrees because of general promotion. Hence, decision has been taken to hold their examinations by open book system’.

As per the release, question papers will be made available to such students on their login ID and prescribed website. Examinees will be required to submit their answer sheets at the collection centres nearby which will be established across the state in a large number.

“Students will also have other two options for submission of answer sheets i.e. facility for sending answer sheets by post and email. The examination results of these students will be declared by granting 50% weightage of marks obtained in previous years and 50% weightage of marks obtained in the open book system”, stated the release.

The CM made it clear, as per the release, that admission to students of first and second year graduation as well as to students of post graduation second semester will be given in the next class on the basis of examination result of previous year and internal evaluation of current session.