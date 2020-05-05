e-paper
Home / Education / Fresh datesheet for JEE, NEET 2020 to be announced today by HRD minister in webinar

Fresh datesheet for JEE, NEET 2020 to be announced today by HRD minister in webinar

New dates for JEE Main 2020 and NEET UG 2020 will be announced today by HRD minsiter Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in his webinar. The webinar will begin on Twitter from 12 noon onwards.

education Updated: May 05, 2020 11:11 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will announce the fresh dates for conducting the JEE and NEET 2020 exams which were postponed due to the Covid- 19 lockdown.

According to an official statement issued by the MHRD, the fresh datesheet for Joint Entrance Examination April session 2020 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate 2020 will be announced on May 5 in a webinar.

HRD minister will address the students’ queries on Twitter and Facebook through a webinar today from 12 noon onwards. Students have been raising their concerns regarding a lot of things like postponement of exams, promoting students without exam during lockdown, expected dates of examination and much more on Twitter using the hashtag - #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

Initially, the NEET UG exam 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on May 3 while the JEE Main April session exam was scheduled to begin from the first week of April. However, both the examinations were postponed after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown till April 14 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The lockdown was then extended till May 3 pushing the exam dates even further. Now, the lockdown has been extended till May 17.

