Friendship Day: Ranchi college students install ‘happy fridge’ to feed poor

Aug 05, 2019

With an aim to not let any sleep with empty stomach, a group of college students in Ranchi on Sunday installed a ‘happy fridge’ at Swagatam Banquet Hall, Sahjanand Chowk in Harmu Road where leftover food will be kept for the needy people.

Extending helping hands towards to the poor on Friendship Day, the students, associated with an NGO called Feeding India, have decided to install such refrigerators at 10 strategic locations of the capital Ranchi so that no poor or needy person go hungry.

Priyanka Gautam, a college student, said initially they had started food drives to places like Jagannath Mandir and Ranchi railway station. Later, we decided to install refrigerators at places where poor could take out foods and satisfy their empty stomach, she said.

She said the initiative would also help eradicate the problem of hunger deaths and malnutrition due to unavailability of nutritious food.

The college students approaching restaurants, hotel and banquet hall owners and requesting them to donate their leftover foods. For proper distribution of food, the teams were also maintaining proper communication with different local NGOs and shelter homes.

