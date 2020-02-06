e-paper
FTII JET Admit card 2020 to be released soon

Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune and Satyajit Ray Film and TV Institute (SRFTI) Kolkata will release the admit card for its joint entrance test 2020.

Feb 06, 2020
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune and Satyajit Ray Film and TV Institute (SRFTI) Kolkata will release the admit card for its joint entrance test 2020. Candidates will be able to download the admit card online at applyadmission.net.

According to an official notice on website, the admit card will be available from 12 noon onwards. However, the link to download the admit card is yet not activated. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website regularly for update.

The FTII JET exam 2020 will be conducted on February 15 and 16, 2020. The result will be declared in the third week of May.

How to download FTII JET 2020 admit card:

Visit the official website of FTII JET at applyadmission.net

Click on the link that reads ‘FTII JET Admit Card download’

Key in your login credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

